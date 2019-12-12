Up to 3 Feet of Snow on Peaks Above Tahoe by Weekend

RENO — A weakening low pressure system is bringing rain and snow to much of Nevada with another big winter storm expected to arrive in the Sierra by Friday.

Light snow fell in the Reno area Wednesday and a winter weather advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for the central Sierra south of Lake Tahoe where up to 6 inches ( 15 centimeters) of snow was possible west of U.S. Highway 395 along the California-Nevada line.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe area beginning Friday afternoon, effective through Sunday morning. Up to 3 feet (1 meter) of snow is possible in the highest elevations where winds could gust up to 55 mph (88 kph), with anywhere from a few inches of snow to up to 2 feet (60 cm) at elevations below 6,500 feet (1,980 meters).

Hospital Sends $3K Bill for Pulling Toy from Girl’s Nose

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas mother says she received a $3,000 bill after doctors removed a plastic doll shoe stuck in her 3-year-old daughter’s nose.

KTNV-TV reported Tuesday that Lucy Branson stuck two pink Polly Pocket plastic doll shoes up her nose — one in each nostril.

Her mother, Katy Branson, says she was able to remove one of the shoes but even urgent care couldn’t reach the second shoe.

Branson says she then took her daughter to Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus in Henderson where physicians used a tweezer-like tool to successfully remove the shoe in seconds.

The Branson family says they initially received a bill for $3,000 but the charge was reduced to $1,700 because of a high deductible medical policy.

Nevada Reports Slight Gain in Registered Voters in November

LAS VEGAS — Nearly 9,000 Nevadans registered to vote in November, slightly increasing statewide voter rolls that have more than 1.5 million people.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reported Monday that the 8,969 people who signed up to vote last month included gains for both Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats added about 4,200 people and still make up about 38% of the electorate.

Republicans added about 2,000 people. The GOP makes up about 33% of voters statewide.

Nearly 2,100 people signed up as unaffiliated voters, which make up 22% of all voters in the state.

Reno School District Reports New Whooping Cough Case

RENO — Officials in a Reno school district say another case of whooping cough has been reported.

The Washoe County School District confirmed Wednesday that a student at Damonte Ranch High School has been diagnosed with it.

District administrators have sent a letter informing parents how to prevent whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

Washoe County Health District spokesman Scott Oxarart says three cases of whooping cough have been confirmed so far but another two have been deemed “probable.”

The recent outbreak forced 19 unvaccinated students to unenroll from Damonte Ranch earlier this month.

Unenrollment allows the students to avoid being labeled as chronically absent during the disease’s 21-day incubation period.

A new diagnosis could potentially draw out those students’ absences.

Symptoms of whooping cough include fever, runny nose and coughing fits.