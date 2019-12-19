West Wendover Man Hit, Killed by Car on I-80 near Wells

WELLS — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the dark on U.S. Interstate 80 in northeast Nevada near Wells.

The patrol identified the victim of Monday night’s accident as 24-year-old Prajedix Flores of West Wendover. The driver of the 2019 Toyota Prius that hit him was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said Wednesday Flores appears to have been standing a westbound travel lane of I-80 about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) west of Wells when he was struck at about 8 p.m. Monday. He was flown from the scene to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

5th Illness Tied to Vaping Reported in Las Vegas Area

LAS VEGAS — A regional health authority is reporting the Las Vegas area’s fifth case of respiratory illness linked to an e-cigarette or vaping product.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the fifth case was found in a person who was older than 18.

The first case in Clark County as reported in September.

Of the five cases, one was reported using e-cigarettes with nicotine-only products, while four others reported using THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.

Three of the five also reported using CBD, another cannabis extract.

Lyon County: Threatened Well Site Checked; No Problems Found

YERINGTON — Lyon County officials say investigators found no sign of tampering or contamination after a threat was made regarding a water well in the Dayton area.

Officials said the the Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada National Guard were called in after the county Utilities Department last Tuesday found a note “that threatened the sanctity” of the well site.

According to a statement released by County Manager Jeffery Page, a National Guard support team “”took samples and verified that the well site had not been compromised.”

Page’s statement said the threatened well site had been shut down earlier this year and there was no threat of contamination to the water system.

Page said the investigation was continuing.

Dayton is 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Reno.

Singer Performs in Vegas for 1st Time After Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS — Country singer Jason Aldean has performed in Las Vegas for the first time since he was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the beginning of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Aldean told a packed house at Park MGM’s Park Theater during his “Ride All Night” tour stop Friday night that it was “a real special night for us.”

Aldean capped Friday night’s concert with “When She Says Baby,” the song he had just started to perform when the shooting erupted. He told the audience that there’d been “a little interruption” during that performance and that he wanted to finish it Friday night.

He also performed a cover of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” which Aldean performed on “Saturday Night Live” six days after the shootings.

The incident was the deadliest mass shooting by a single individual in U.S. history, leaving 58 people dead and wounding 413 others. Gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself as police closed in.

Before Friday night’s show, Aldean was last on stage in Las Vegas in April at the Academy of Country Music Awards show at MGM Grand Garden when he accepted the ACM Artist of the Decade Award.

There was no mention of the tragedy from the stage that night.