Courtesy Photo

Nevada Northern Railway’s Reindeer Flyer Children’s Christmas Train Ride is now departing for family adventures in Ely through Dec. 28.

A magical family adventure is departing from the Nevada Northern Railway East Ely Depot from now until Dec. 28 – Santa’s Reindeer Flyer. Yes, it is true, you can take the train to the North Pole to visit Santa Claus.

On the journey to the North Pole, we will all be singing along with all of the holiday favorites that we know and love. Of course, photo-ops are plentiful along the way, so bring your camera and dress the part, if you like. Sure, pajamas are very much in style on this family train ride.

As we head north on the train, all passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies. Children will be encourage to write a letter to Santa that will be delivered to him at the North Pole. Shortly before the train arrives at the North Pole, the story The Night Before Christmas is read on board the train.

Then everyone will experience that magic moment, when the train arrives at the North Pole! There Santa Claus himself will join us! Santa will board the train and personally present everyone with a silver bell. This is your own special gift, from the Jolly Old Elf himself, as a remembrance of your Christmas train ride on Santa’s Reindeer Flyer.

One of the pressing questions that we are frequently asked, “Is how does the train make it to the North Pole so quickly?” Our secret is the Magic Switch. At the Magic Switch the train stops. The Conductor of Santa’s Reindeer Flyer radios the Engineer, “Contact the North Pole and ask for permission to throw the Magic Switch.”

The Engineer contacts North Pole Control asking permission to throw the Magic Switch, as the Conductor and passengers wait breathlessly for a reply. The Engineer radios to the Conductor, “North Pole Control has given permission to throw the Magic Switch. Santa says, come on up!” The train erupts in cheers, the head brakeman throws the switch and the Flyer starts the journey to the North Pole!

Santa’s Elves are honored that Nevada Northern Railway’s Reindeer Flyer Children’s Christmas Train Ride has been voted as the “Best Special Event in Rural Nevada” by readers of Nevada Magazine. Tickets are available on all trains RIGHT NOW. These trains do sell out! To avoid disappointment, make your reservations today. Tickets are available online at nnry.com or give us a call at (775) 289-2085.

As Santa’s Reindeer Flyer departs the North Pole for its trip back to Ely, listen carefully. I’m betting you can hear Santa exclaim, “HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD-NIGHT!”