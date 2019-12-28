Courtesy Photo

Eureka’s Ilihya Greeley defends against Silver Stage during the Whittell tournament last weekend. Greeley scored 13 in the loss.

Competing in the Whittell girl’s tournament last weekend, the Lady Vandals had to play against three 2A teams, but did come away with a thrilling win over Yerington.

Opening with the Yerington Lions, Gracie Garrett and Kyra Todd coming for 16 and 12 points respectively to lead Eureka to a 44-42 win. An especially sweet victory since the teams had not played since 2016 when Yerington won.

The next game against Silver Stage again saw Garrett lead the team with 20 points and Ilyhia Greely contributed 13 for a 49-29 win.

On Saturday, the girls faced Incline, the 2A state runner-up last year, and lost that game 57-26. Madison Cornell paced Incline with 18 points and Elizabeth Stranzl had 15. No one from Eureka had double figures. Greely had eight points while Garrett and Kyra Todd were held to five points each.

It was only the second time this decade Incline and Eureka girls have played on the basketball court.

In the final game, the Vandal girls bounced back, but still suffered a tight 44-41 loss to Owyhee.

Garrett and Greely paced the team with 11 points each. But Alejandra Dick and Cameron Paradise led the Braves with 16 points and 14 points.

Tied 23-all at halftime, Owyhee just managed to keep just a little bit ahead most of the time.

As with the boys, the following schedule is the same. Off now until Dec. 28 when the have a home game against Pahranagat Valley, then after New Years Jan. 3 at Tonopah and Jan. 4 at home against Oasis Academy.

Eureka’s first league games are at home with Carlin and Owyhee Jan. 10-11.