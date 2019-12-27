Vandals coach Jeremy Auch took his growing group of wrestlers to the Pershing County Mustang Invitational in Lovelock last weekend. The boys earned 38.5 points for 17th place in a 23-team field. Lowry won the tournament with 202.5 points.

For the Vandals, Orrin Knudson at 106 pounds lost his two matches, first by pin to Sheamus Greenwalt of Dayton. He had a bye in his first consolation match, but lost the next round by pin to Sean Scherer of Battle Mountain.

“As a young wrestler,” Auch said, “Orrin is still somewhat intimidated by the opponents, something he needs to learn to get over.”

At 138 pounds, Quade James Filippini had a bye in his first match, won his quarterfinal match by pin over David Hunter of Lowry, but lost in the semifinals to Tyler Corak of Lowry. He then moved to the consolation semifinals where he lost by fall to Shane Heppner of Wooster. “He started out tough,” Auch said, “wrestled hard, just couldn’t overcome losing in the semifinal matches.

In the 145 pound class, Gregory Abramenko had a bye in the first round, lost to Marco Budija of Reed, moved to the consolation second round and lost by pin to Chance Bustillos of Reed. “He is fun to watch,” Auch said. “If we can get it all to come together, he will be tough to beat.”

In the 160 pound category, Preston Hubbard began with a 15-1 technical fall over Bryce Matthews of Reed, pinned William Barkdoll of Douglas next, but lost in the semifinals by fall to Sean Bergson of North Valley. In the consolation semifinals, Hubbard was pinned by Tasker Eson of Reno.

Chris Drayton did the best for the Vandal wrestlers at the tournament, taking the runner-up medal at 195 pounds. “He improves every week,” said Auch, “and is a fun, coachable kid.”

He had a first round bye, then pinned James Metz of Spring Creek and Kennith Nystrom of Fernley before losing 14-6 in the finals to Jackson Chapin of Fernley.

Kaden Briones, 195 pounds, lost both of his matches, first to Kale Kreller of Fernley then Leonard Dohl of Elko. Coach Auch noted they have “a lot of work to do on the basics.”

Last weekend, the Vandals participated at the Lowry Cory Louk Invitational in Winnemucca Dec. 20- 21 just prior to Christmas break.