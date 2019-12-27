Courtesy Photo

Vandals guard Witz Bailey plays defense during a 44-37 loss against Whittell last weekend.

Not as successful a weekend as the Eureka Vandals would have liked at the Whittell tournament Dec. 12-14.

Boys coach Fred Minoletti said, “We went 0-4. Our first three games were close and went back and forth for most of each game. But we made too many mistakes at the end of each game to win. Our last game was against Incline and they beat us pretty handily.”

Scores from the Whittell tourney for the Vandal boys were Whittell 44 Eureka 37; Pershing County 34 Eureka 33; Silver Stage 54 Eureka 48; and Incline 65 Eureka 37.

Gage Hayward and Chace Green scored in double figures in each game, but stats for any of the games were not posted.

Minoletti said, “We have a lot to work and improve on over the next few weeks before league starts if we want to compete in our division.”

The Vandals (3-4) are off now until Dec. 28 when the have a home game against Pahranagat Valley. The Vandals have lost to the Panthers five straight times since 2013.

After the New Year, the boys play Jan. 3 at Tonopah and Jan. 4 at home against Oasis Academy.

Eureka’s first league games are at home with Carlin and Owyhee Jan. 10-11.