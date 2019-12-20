Both the boys and girls teams for Eureka did fine at the Wells Rural Electric pre-season tournament last weekend.

The girls, last year’s 1A state runner-up, were 3-1 as did the boys team.

Coach Travis Gallagher said of the Lady Vandals their first game at Wells was against the Elko JVs. They lost a close 42-37 decision. “We had a fairly strong first half and looked pretty good,” he said. “However, Elko increased their defensive pressure and we struggled a little in the second half, but still played a good game and stayed with them. Ilyhia Greely led the team with 17 points and Gracie Garrett finished with 13.”

That was the only loss at the tourney for the girls as they won their next three.

The second game was with longtime rival Tonopah. “We were slow off the bus and did not do a good job of stopping the drive in the first quarter,” Gallagher said. They trailed the Muckers 15-14 at that point. But the Vandals were able to regroup and take control in the second quarter and move on to a 52-37 win, scoring in double figures in all remaining quarters while holding the Muckers to just single digits.

“We were able to get some minutes for all the players on the team,” Gallagher said. Gracie Garrett led in scoring with 20 points and Greely had 11.”

Surprisingly, Eureka has dominated Tonopah since 2006 with a 23-1 record. The lone loss was last year The teams will play again in non-league action Jan. 13 at Tonopah.

The third game of the Wells tourney was with Green Valley Christian of Las Vegas and Eureka dominated with a 47-13 win. A first-ever meeting between the teams. “We were able to take advantage and score off their turnovers, able to get quite a few minutes for the younger girls on the team,” Gallagher said. Garrett scored 15 with Kyra Todd and Greely contributing eight points each.

The final game of the tournament was against Round Mountain and Eureka stayed ahead just enough for a 43-32 win.

“The girls were tired after a long weekend,” he said, “and didn’t look their best, but we did what was necessary and collected another win.” Garrett scored 17 to lead the team with Breyanna Miller adding 12.

He said he thought all in all it was a good weekend trip. “Plenty of things to work on, but it is early in the season and the girls will work hard and continue to improve.”

This weekend, Dec. 12-14, the Lady Vandals (3-`1) play in the Whittell Invitational and they will be up against some strong competition. Their own particular schedule has games with three 2A teams, Yerington, Silver State, Incline (2-2), last year’s 2A state runner-up, then league rival Owyhee (4-0).

On the boys side, the Vandals had three wins at the same Wells tournament. Started with a 33-24 win over Tonopah, then edging Green Valley Christian 45-43, and topping Round Mountain 56-46.

Stats were not reported for the Vandal boys except the Green Valley game where they had to withstand a 21-10 fourth quarter rally by the Guardians to gain the win.

Fred Minoletti said, “Our games were not always pretty, but it is early in the season. Chace Green played well and was high scorer in three of the four games. He avetgasged arouind 16 points per game. Gage Hayward was the high scorer in our last game against Round Mountain with 19.”

Like the girls, the boys are also at the Whittell Invitational Dec. 12- 14 and have a challenging schedule paired up with Whittell, then 2A teams Pershing County, Silver State and Incline, the defending 2A state champion.

For the Vandals wrestling team, coach Jeremy Auch and the boys will be in their first matches of the season, at the Mustang Invitational in Lovelock Dec. 14.