The Vandals boys fell at home to Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 28, 50-35, after a tough first quarter that saw them outscored 12-2. The boys clawed back into the game and only trailed by seven heading into the final quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Eureka (3-5) hosts Oasis Academy Saturday.
Related Posts
Defending League Champion Lady Vandals Begin Play
December 7, 2017
Vandals Pick up First Win of the Season
September 13, 2019
Vandals ready for league duals
January 31, 2019
Lady Vandals go 4-0 at Whittell Tourney
December 20, 2017
Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!
Featured Business
Business Directory
[widgets_on_pages id="rss-feed"]
For more in-depth coverage of the Silver State, visit TheCompleteNevada.com