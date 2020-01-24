Courtesy Photo

Gabby Minoletti attempts a floater during a 46-40 win over Owyhee last week.

Eureka’s Lady Vandals had a fairly easy time winning their league game with Carlin last Friday. The final was 59-11. The winless Railroaders (0-9, 0-3) have not scored more than 20 points in a given game all season.

Ilyhia Greely and Gracie Garret both scored 12 points with Breyana Miller right behind with 10.

Coach Travis Gallagher said, “We jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. A lot of transition points, running the court well.” In the second half Eureka got to play many of the JV team to give them added experience.

The game with Owyhee Saturday night was an important one Gallagher said. “The league is going to be very competitive so every game counts.”

With Owyhee, the Vandals scored a tight 46-40 win. Garrett and Kyra Todd both had 11 points. Gabby Minoletti contributed nine.

“It was a tough game,” Gallagher said. “We didn’t get the ball inside as much as we usually do, which left pressure on the outside and didn’t get many good outside looks.”

The Lady Braves came out strong in the third quarter. Cameron Paradise led a charge with 13 points including a trio of three-point shots. The Vandals led the Braves only 31- 30 going to the final period.

But Gallagher said his players got Owyhee into foul trouble and used free throws to maintain their lead to the end as they made 16-of-29.

Friday will be another tough game as the girls (9-3, 2-0) play at Wells (10- 3, 2-0) with the early league lead on the line.

Saturday, they play at Jackpot (1-4, 0-0).