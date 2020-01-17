Courtesy Photo

Eureka’s Breyanna Miller defends against an Oasis player during a 45-25 home win last Friday.

Ilyhia Greely was the main force for the Lady Vandals the first Friday night of the new year as she led the Eureka girls to a 45-25 win over visiting Oasis Academy of Fallon.

Greely finished with a game high 16 points and was the only player to be in double figures, although Gabi Minoletti contributed nine points. Gracie Garrett had a couple of 3-pointers.

The second quarter in particular was the big one for Eureka. They scored 17 points that quarter and were able to take a 25-14 lead at halftime.

No stats were posted for Oasis Academy. At the foul line, Eureka was 6-for-16.

It was their third consecutive win over Oasis in the past three years.

Coach Travis Gallagher said, “We made too many turnovers in the early going. We did better in the second quarter, turned things around and started getting the shots that we wanted. We started getting the ball inside to Ilyhia, she’s our forward underneath. We fed her the ball quite a bit and she did well. Gracie Garret usually scores more, but she got into foul trouble and didn’t get a whole lot of play time.”

Next up for Eureka (7-3) is the beginning of league play as they host Carlin (0-7) and Owyhee (9-4) this Friday and Saturday.

Eureka lost to Owyhee 44-41 at the Whittell preseason tournament Dec. 14.

As league play begins, Gallagher said, “We’re still a young team (only one senior, Breanna Miller), still trying to figure out everything we need to do as a team, but things are coming together pretty well and looking forward to league play this week.”

McDermitt is the defending league and league tournament champion from last year. Eureka was the runner up in both. But McDermitt lost to Mineral County in the state semifinals while Eureka won over Coleville, but lost to Mineral County in the state finals.