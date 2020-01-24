This past weekend at the Douglas Invitational 2020, three Vandal wrestlers again did well at the Douglas Invitational at Douglas High School.

Chris Drayton James Filippini and Preston Hubbard took first, second and third in their respective weight divisions.

Coach Jeremy Auch, likely pleased with the progress of his team, reported that Drayton (160) won the gold medal which earned 26 points for the Vandals.

He won his first three matches by fall over Keeston Short of South Tahoe, Travis Kollar of Fernley Black and Dayton Consuer of Dayton.

In the finals, Drayton took a 6-2 decision over Isaac Garcia of McQueen Blue.

Filippini (138) won the silver medal and earned 22 points for the squad.

His first three matches were also won by pin, over Campbell Gibson of Reed, Andres Christian of Yerington and Shane Hepner of Wooster. But in the championship match, James lost a 9-3 decision to Caden Ricci of Lowry Blue.

Hubbard, at 170, took the bronze medal and gave the Vandals 18 points for a team total in the tournament of 66 points, good for ninth place in the 27-team field.

Hubbard had a bye his first match, won the second by fall over Ivan Tapia-Chavez of Demonte. He lost the semifinal match to Dillan Otteson of Tonopah on a 13-7 decision. But he won the consolation semifinal round by fall over Caleb Hansen of Spanish Springs, then pinned Tapia-Chavez again in the third place match.

Three other Vandal wrestlers, Orrin Knudson (106), Gregorly Abramenko (149), and Kaden Briones (195), each lost all the matches they were involved in and scored no team points.

This week, Friday and Saturday, the Vandals are slated to participate in a large invitational meet at Spring Creek.