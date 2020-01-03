Just prior to the Christmas break, the Vandals wrestling team under coach Jeremy Auch participated in the Cody Louk Invitational Tournament in Lovelock Dec. 20-21.

None of the Vandals won a medal, but they did earn 44 points for 16th place among the 26-teams entered, but James Filippini (138) and Preston Hubbard (170) both took fifth place.

At 106 pounds, Orrin Knudsen received a bye in his first match. In the second round he won by fall over Rodger Facey of Lowry Gold. However, in the quarterfinal round he lost by pin to Coda Nichols of Lowry Blue. Moving then to consolation Round 4, Orrin won by forfeit over A.J. Hallert of Spanish Springs, then lost in Round 5 by fall to Victor Valdez of Douglas.

Filippini had a bye in the first round of the 138 pound class, won by fall in his second match over Jackie Sceirine of Smith Valley. In the quarterfinals, he lost a 6-3 decision to Aldan Layfield of Reno.

In Round 4 and Round 5 of the consolation bracket, Filippini had pins over Jason Miller of Reno and Andres Christian of Yerington. But he lost to Shane Hepner of Wooster in the consolation semifinals, then won the Fifth place match on a 5-1 decision over Dmitri Zveniatchovskii of Pershing County.

The 160 pound class featured the Vandals Chris Drayton. He had a bye in the first round. In the second round he won by fall over Jessie Hawkins of Lowry Blue.

But he lost in the quarterfinal match by pin to Carson Miller of Reed, then forfeited to Kennith Nystrom of Fernley in Round 4 of the consolation bracket.

Preston Hubbard in the 170 pound division had a bye in the first round, but lost the quarterfinal match by fall to Anthony Rosas of Bishop Manogue.

Moving to the consolation side, he won matches in Rounds 2 and 3 both by technical fall, over Joshua Buen of Dayton and Dayton Consuer of Dayton.

In the consolation semifinals, he lost by pin to Jackson Chapin of Fernley, but came back to win the Fifth place match on a medical forfeit over Anthony Rosas of Bishop Manogue.

Kaden Briones had two matches at 195 pounds. A loss in the first one to Daniel Mendoza of Damonte Ranch by pin, getting a bye in Round 1 in consolation, but losing the next match by fall to Anthony Havens of Sparks.

At 220 pounds, Samuel Bauman lost both his matches at the tournament, both by fall, to Donavan Goedhals of Excel Christian and Reece Rangel of Independence.

Eureka is off for the holiday break and will be back in action Jan. 3-4 at the Sparks tournament in Reno.