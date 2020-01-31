Courtesy Photo

Vandal wrestler Chris Drayton placed third in his weight class and earned 25 team points at the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational last weekend.

Vandal wrestlers competed at the 27-team Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational last weekend at Spring Creek High School.

Of the six Vandals competing, they earned 47 points for an 18th place finish among the teams invited.

Chris Drayton (160) did the best for Eureka, placing third in his weight class and garnering 25 team points.

He received a bye in the first round and moved to the class semifinals with pins over Jeremy Low of Damonte Ranch and Luke Finicum of White Pine. But he lost in the semifinals, very late in the match, by pin Russell Bodily of Moapa Valley.

In the semifinals of the consolation bracket, Drayton won by fall over Kasen Taylor of Battle Mountain, then won the third place medal by pinning Carson Miller of Reed.

In the 106-pound class, Orin Knudsen lost both of his matches by pin to Wesley Ricaporte of Spring Creek and Jacob Lewis of Douglas.

At 138, James Filippini went 2-2. He pinned Emilio Magana of Lowry and Steve Moon of Churchill County, but also lost by pin to Alejandro Casarez of Reed and a 2-0 decision to Wyatt Hatch of Churchill County. Filippini earned five points for the Vandals.

Gregorly Abramenko (152) was 1-2 at the tourney. He lost his first match by fall to Case Crandell of Virgin Valley, took a bye in Round 1 of the consolation bracket. Won by fall in Round 2 over Chung Yueh-Han of Moapa Valley, then lost in Round 3 to Kennith Nystrom of Fernley.

Preston Hubbard (170) had a bye in the first match and he won his second match by fall over Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls.

In the championship quarterfinal match, Hubbard lost by pin to John Owens of Fernley.

In Round 4 of his consolation bracket he scored a 9-0 decision over Ivan Tapia-Chavez of Damonte Ranch, but then lost by fall to Jett Jackman of Moapa Valley.

Finally, at 195, Eureka’s Kaden Briones had a first round bye, won his second match by fall with only seconds remaining, over Aric Tarver of Independence.

However, he lost the next two matches to Jeff Guthrie of Spring Creek and Leonard Dohl of Elko.

This week, Friday and Saturday, the Vandals travel to Fernley to compete in the Vaquero Classic.

The league duals follow Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Battle Mountain.