George and Claire Bostic in 1982

June 29, 1931 – December 20, 2019

Carson City, Nevada

Claire Marie (Biale) Bostic, age 88, of Eureka, Nevada passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Carson City, Nevada.

Claire was born in Eureka, NV to Albert and Marie Harris Biale. Following high school graduation from Eureka High School, class of 1949, she continued her education at the University of Nevada, Reno (Delta Kappa Gamma), receiving a B. A. degree and teaching credentials in 1953. After two years teaching at Sparks Intermediate School, Claire moved to Elko and taught fifth and sixth grades at Grammar School #2 for 28 years, retiring in September 1985.

She later joined PEO Chapter N in 1976 serving as President in 1990 – 1991.

Claire enjoyed four happy years married to George Bostic, traveling the west, and moving from Elko to Carson City in 1985.

Claire is predeceased by her parents, her brother Arthur, sister Lauris, and husband George.

She cherished family, friends and all of her former students.

At her request there will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be in the family plot, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Eureka, Nevada.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, (775)882-2644.