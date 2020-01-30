Courtesy Photos

Eureka’s Johnny Schweble defends during a 56-50 win at Wells Friday.

Kyra Todd leads the break during a 38-28 win against Jackpot last week.

Eureka teams went to Wells and Jackpot for league action last weekend and did the exact opposite of each other. The boys won at Wells and lost at Jackpot, while the girls lost at Wells and won at Jackpot.

Jackpot, hot team that they are this year, kept up their string of wins over the Vandal boys, stretching now to six.

Stats were not posted for either team, but the Jaguars had their way with the Vandals in a 47-25 victory.

The night before, it was the Vandal boys who stretched their line of victories, nine of the last 11, edging the Leopards 56-50 and overcoming three Wells players in double figures. Riley Stewart was tops for Wells with 16, Matthew James contributed 11 points and Hyrum Johnson added 10. Scoring stats were not posted of Eureka.

For the Lady Vandals it was the other way around, a 42-35 loss at Wells and a 38-28 win at Jackpot.

Ilyhia Greely paced the girls at Wells with 13 points. But they left a number of points on the floor making only 10-of 21 foul shots.

At Jackpot, Gracie Garrett was the team leader with 11 points. Greely and Kyra Todd both had eight.

This Friday, the Vandal teams have but one league game in hosting McDermitt. On Saturday, both have a non-league game at independent Lund.

As only about a month remains before the Region II boys playoffs in Mesquite between the East and South leagues, Owyhee, Wells and Jackpot are the top three, Eureka sits in the No. 4 spot.

For the girls, Wells, Eureka and Owyhee are the top three.

The 1A South is just beginning league play and no clear leader has emerged as yet.

In the 1A West, Virginia City, Pyramid Lake and Whittell are the top three at present for the girls. The boys are led by Sierra Lutheran and Sage Ridge. The 1A Central boys are led by defending state champion Mineral County, Smith Valley and Round Mountain, and the 1A Central girls have the same three teams as the leaders.