Jake Baumann attempts to block for Eureka in a 45-35 loss to Oasis Academy last Friday. The Vandals open league play this weekend at home against Carlin and Owyhee.

The Vandal boys had just one game last week after New Year’s. It was a non-league matchup with Oasis Academy from Fallon and ended with a 45-35 loss to the Bighorns.

“It was the same story basically for us,” said coach Fred Minoletti. “We didn’t play well offensively most of the game and it cost us again, just like when we tried to overcome a 15-point first half deficit in the game with Pahranagat Valley.” Eureka lost that one 50-35 Dec. 28.

The first half with Oasis was very difficult for the Vandals Minoletti noted. A slow start for both teams really, tied at only 6 after one quarter. The Bighorns then went on a rampage and outscored Eureka 18-3 to take a 24-9 advantage into the halftime locker room.

The Vandals did come out and tried hard in the third quarter, reversing things in outscoring Oasis Academy 18-6. “We came close and cut their lead to only three,” Minoletti said, “but couldn’t finish and gave up free throws and a couple of easy layups at the end to lose the game.”

The fourth quarter belonged to Oasis, outscoring Eureka 15-8 and the 45-35 final.

Stats were not posted for Eureka. Oasis Academy had 19 points from Armahn Brantley and 11 from J. Ferrenburg-Pike.

Minoletti mentioned how free throws were a factor and Oasis was quite good at that going 10-for-13.

This weekend, league play begins for Eureka (3-6). They have a home set with Carlin (0-6) and Owyhee (6- 6) on Friday and Saturday.

Minoletti said, “I think our league is up for grabs and is going to be highly competitive. Every game is important and we can’t overlook anyone.”

Jackpot is the defending league champion and the Jaguars look strong again this season, currently 6-1 and riding a six-game win streak.