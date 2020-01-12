The Eureka County High girls basketball team knocked off visiting Pahranagat Valley on Saturday in their first game in two weeks, 42-31. Ilyhia Green led the way with 15 points for the Vandals while Gabriella Minoletti had 10. Eureka (6-3) returns to action Saturday at home against Oasis Academy.
