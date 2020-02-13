Nevada Senators: Trump can’t be Trusted with U.S. Security

RENO — Nevada’s U.S. senators say they had no choice but to vote Wednesday to remove President Donald Trump from office because he put himself above the law and was willing to violate the Constitution to try to get himself re-elected.

Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen voted for both articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“No American should stand for foreign election interference, much less invite it,” Cortez Masto said.

Nevada’s former attorney general said “you don’t have to study the law for years to know that stealing and cheating are wrong.”

“He has disrespected norms and worked to divide our country for his own political gain. He has undermined our standing in the world and put awesome pressure on foreign leaders to benefit himself, rather than to advance the interests of our country.” she said.

Rosen said Trump’s conduct “sets a dangerous precedent” and suggests “he will continue to operate outside the law.”

“After hearing evidence that the president held up Congressionally approved military assistance to an ally fighting Russia in order to exact concessions from Ukraine that benefited him personally, we cannot trust the president to place national security over his own interests,” she said.

More Registered Voters in Nevada after new law Takes Effect

LAS VEGAS — Nevada saw a spike in registered voters in January, a jump that Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said is the result of a new law that automatically registered someone to vote when they apply for a driver’s license or state ID card.

Cegavske announced this week that more than 27,000 new voter registrations came in during January—a 1.72% increase.

A so-called “motor voter” law that took effect Jan. 1 automatically registers eligible people to vote when they apply for a driver’s license or state ID card. The law also calls for voter rolls to be automatically updated when someone renews their license or updates their information with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

With the new registrations, Nevada closed out the first month of the election year with more than 1.6 million voters.

Of the new voters, most signed up as unaffiliated with any political party. Nearly 14,000 people registered as nonpartisan, while about 7,900 registered as Democrats and about 4,000 registered as Republicans.

Democrats represent 38% of Nevada’s registered voters, while Republicans have 33%. Nonpartisan voters are 23%.

Parking Fees Rise at McCarran International Airport in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vehicle parking got more expensive on Monday at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, including an increase in shortterm hourly parking rates from $2 to $3 for three hours and $4 for each additional hour.

Airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said long-term parking rates went up from $16 to $18 per day at terminal garages, and valet parking rates rose from $23 to $30 a day.

Economy lot rates increased from $10 to $12 a day, and impound fees jumped from $10 to $50 per day.

Short-term parking garage rates remain capped at $36 per day, and remote lot parking is still $15 per day, Rajchel said.

The increases are expected to reap an additional $4.7 million a year in parking fees, for a total of about $38.4 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported . The new fee schedule was approved by county lawmakers in November, with the expected 7 percent boost in revenues earmarked for transportation and capital improvements.

Rajchel said fees were last increased in 2013.

The airport handled a record 51.5 million passengers in 2019 and is among the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. by passenger volume.

Nevada Marks Opening of I-15 electric Vehicle Charging Sites

LAS VEGAS — Interstate 15 crossing southern Nevada from California to Arizona has become the first route in the U.S. West to be designated as an electric vehicle corridor with charging stations available at least every 50 miles (81 kilometers), state officials said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak marked what he called a successful collaboration between state agencies, utilities and private industries at a ceremony Jan. 29 at a truck stop charging station in Mesquite, some 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

A similar facility opened in November in Jean, about 42 miles (68 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas.

“This federal designation is not just the first for Nevada, but the first interstate in the Intermountain West,” the Democratic governor said.

“Electrifying Nevada’s highways paves the way forward to transportation decarbonization,” he said.

Prices vary by charging speed and whether stations are public or private, but the Nevada Department of Transportation said an average charge will cost $4.50, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Efforts to add and identify routes with charging stations began with a Nevada Electric Highway Plan under Republican former Gov. Brian Sandoval, funded with some of nearly $25 million the state received under a 2017 settlement with automaker Volkswagen over vehicle emissions law violations.

The Nevada highway network is expected to include more than 30 charging sites on corridors also including Interstate 80 across northern Nevada, U.S. highways 95 and 93 running north-south, and U.S. Highway 50 across the center of the state. Distances between gas stations in some areas can be hundreds of miles.

“Nevada’s I-15 designation as a federal alternative fuel corridor underscores our commitment to electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse emissions,” said Kristina Swallow, Nevada Department of Transportation chief.