Two losses last weekend dropped the Eureka boys into fourth place in the 1A East, but does leave them still able to hold onto the No. 4 seed into the Region II playoffs Feb. 20-22 in Las Vegas.

The Vandals conclude the regular season at McDermitt this Friday, but have a two-game lead on the Bulldogs.

McDermitt’s losses to Jackpot and Owyhee earlier this month knocked them from playoff contention.

Coach Fred Minoletti said the team was leading Wells most of the way, “but didn’t have enough to finish down the stretch and lost in overtime 63-60.” Chace Green led the team with 20 points and Gage Hayward tallied 18.

The next night, hosting league leader Jackpot, was another case of “the big fish that got away.” “Again, we had a halftime lead,” said Minoletti, “but wore down in the second half, surrendered 18 points in the fourth quarter and ended up losing 44-31.” Green had 12 points. Hayward had nine and Jake Baumann added 6.

With the completion of the regular season, the boys (9-11, 5-5) as well as the Lady Vandals (13-6, 6-3) will be involved in the Region II tournament in Las Vegas.

The girls team clinched the No. 3 spot in the playoffs last week, even though they lost 50-23 to first place Wells (17-3, 8-0) but bounced back for a 47-18 victory over Jackpot (1-11, 0-7).

In the 1A South, the leaders are Spring Mountain and Green Valley Christian. On the girls side, it’s Pahranagat Valley and Beatty.

In the 1A West, girls leaders are Virginia City and Pyramid Lake, with the boy’s leaders being Sierra Lutheran and Sage Ridge.

The 1A Central, Mineral County, the defending state champion is unbeaten, while the Mineral County girls, also the defending state champions, are being challenged there by Smith Valley.

As noted last, week the Region II playoff schedule now for the boys will be Feb. 20 at Basic in Henderson or Legacy in North Las Vegas Feb. 21 one game at Clark and the other at Coronado with the finals Feb. 22 at Faith Lutheran.

For the girls, it was at Basic or Legacy Feb. 20, at Clark Feb. 21 and the finals Feb. 22 at Faith Lutheran.