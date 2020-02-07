Eureka’s Molly Zimmerman looks to pass during a 35-32 comeback win over McDermitt last week.

Eureka teams had just one league game last week, at home against McDermitt and both came away with victories.

The girls with a big come from behind victory, 35-32, and the boys quite handily, 66-42.

Coach Travis Gallagher said the game with McDermitt was “a tale of two halves. We got out to a really slow start, worst half I have ever been a part of.” The Lady Vandals trailed at halftime 27-6.

“We only shot 3-of 22 from the field,” he said, “while McDermitt was hot, 10-of-24. Our offense was sluggish, defense was soft and we were getting blown out.”

Gallagher did not elaborate what was said in the halftime locker room, but the girls did come out “fired up and after that took it to them.”

Eureka outscored the Bulldogs 13-2 in the third quarter and 16-3 in the final period to overcome a 21-point deficit and take the 35-32 win.

Ilyhia Greely led the Vandals with 14 points. Kyra Todd had 11. Stats were not posted for McDermitt.

“Such a comeback from the edge of a cliff as we did will likely boost the girl’s confidence going forward, especially since we still have a couple of players out with injuries.”

The Vandal boys meanwhile played two games last weekend, beating McDermitt 66-46 with three players in double figures, Byron Weeks with 15 and Chace Green and Gage Hayward both contributing 13.

Gavyn Bowling fights for possession during a 66-42 win against McDermitt. Eureka hosts Carlin and Owyhee this weekend.

On Saturday, the boys had a nonleague game with independent Lund and beat the Mustangs 73-37 behind 25 points from Hayward including seven three-point shots, and Green who had 19 points.

This Friday and Saturday, the teams are on the road to Carlin and Owyhee. The Lady Braves (12-6, 3-2) are third place in the 1A East just behind Eureka (11-4, 4-1). Wells (14-3, 6-0) is the current leader.

Wells (10-7, 6-1) and Jackpot (11-2, 5-1) are the leaders in the boys standings, both one game ahead of Eureka (7-8, 4-2).

As noted recently by the NIAA, the site of the Region II playoffs Feb. 21-22 has been changed from Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite to Coronado High in Las Vegas. Other large events in Mesquite that same weekend had already booked nearly all the available rooms.

The playoff brackets will remain the same, as the East league will face the South.