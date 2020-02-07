Along with 25 other teams, Eureka took part in the 20th annual Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic in Fernley. Six Vandal wrestlers were involved.

Now the Vandals are aiming at the league duals at Battle Mountain this weekend, then the 2A/1A Regionals Feb.7-8 at Pershing County High in Lovelock.

At the Vaquero Classic, James Filippini (145) had a fifth place finish and Kaden Briones (182) took sixth place.

As a team, the Vandals earned 39 points for 17th place.

Filippini received a bye in his first match. He won a second round and quarterfinal match by fall over Jaxon Nixon of Douglas and Max Kiker of Bishop Manogue. In the semifinal match, he lost an 8-1 decision to Cade Bell of Lowry Blue. In the consolation semifinals, he lost again to Brady Massett of Spanish Springs, but won the fifth place match by fall over Colton Wanner of Pershing County.

Briones had a first round bye, then lost in the quarterfinals by fall to Anthony Peterson of Lowry Blue. Being placed in the consolation he won Round 2 with a pin of Joshua Riggan of North Valley. After a bye in Round 3, he faced Ethan Hansen from Spanish Springs and lost by fall, and lost the fifth place match by fall to Sam Hurley of Douglas.

The Vandals Chris Drayton did not score any points for the team, although he did win his first match over Skylar Richardson of Wooster, but lost the next two matches. First by fall to Alex Wells of Carson, and by injury default to Dayton Conseur of Dayton.

Preston Hubbard (170) did not place at the Vaquero Classic, but he did won three of his five matches.

Beginning with a bye in the first round, he lost by fall to John Owens of Fernley Black in the championship second round. Moving to the consolation rounds, he won three matches there, all by pin, over Guillermo Villa of West Wendover, Belhap Jacob of Dayton and Eric Juliot of Fernley Orange.

But in consolation Round 5, he lost an 18-9 decision to Jackson Hunter of Spanish Springs.

Orrin Knudson (106) was 2-2 at the Classic, getting two byes, but losing by fall to Titan Kennedy of Elko and Coda Nichols of Lowry Blue.

Georgly Abramenko was 1-2. Losing to Izayan Pando of Carson and Kennith Nystrom of Fernley Black, and scoring a win over Lance Owyhee of Owyhee.