Eureka’s Chris Drayton finished fourth in the regional tournament and earned a spot in the state tournament in Mesquite this weekend.

As he did at the 2A Northern division duals the week before, Preston Hubbard (170) won his weight class at the 2A Northern Regional in Lovelock, to earn the No. 1 seed at that weight at the state meet this weekend at Virgin Valley High in Mesquite.

The Vandals scored 68 points to finish fourth in the team standings.

Hubbard only had two matches, both won by fall over Fabian Ramirez of Yerington and Dalton Shake of Battle Mountain.

Kaden Briones (182) took third place for the Vandals. He had a bye in the quarterfinals, lost to Carlos Morales of Independence in the semifinals, had a bye in the consolation semifinal and moved to the third place match where he pinned Pete Casas of Wells.

James Filippini (138), Gregorly Abramenko (152) and Chris Drayton (160) all finished fourth at the regionals to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Filippini was 2-2, losing third place to Caleb Nolf of Pershing County. Abramenko was 1-2 and lost third place to Logan Davis of Yerington.

Only four wrestlers were in Drayton’s 160-pound weight class and he could not wrestle, so had to forfeit the matches and settle for fourth place.

The pairings for the state meet can be seen on the NIAA website under the winter sports category