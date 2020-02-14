Courtesy Photo

Quade Filippini takes down an opponent at the 2A Northern divisional duals last week.

Preston Hubbard earned the No. 1 seed to the 2A Regional wrestling tournament this weekend, Feb.7-8 at Pershing County High in Lovelock.

The Vandals wrestling team was competing at the 2A Northern divisional duals last week.

Hubbard (170) won all 10 of his matches in the duals. An amazing accomplishment considering he had to wrestle one person from each of the other 10 schools in his weight class.

But others of the Vandals team did well also. Chris Drayton (160) was 9-1 to take the No. 2 seed. Quade Filippini (138) and Kaden Briones (195) were both 8-2 and will take the No. 3 seed the Northern Regionals.

Coach Jeremy Auch said lightweight Orrin Knudsen (106) was 6-4 at the duals. “He didn’t get a seed into the regionals and will have a tough go to make it to state.”

In the meantime, for Geogorly Abramenko (145), Auch said, “We’ll have to wait and see if the kid from Wells, who suffered an injury at the duals, will still be given the No. 1 seed.”

The state 2A meet will be Feb. 14-15 at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite.