Reno Dismantles Homeless Camp Along Tracks in Downtown Area

RENO — Reno is making over 100 homeless people leave an encampment along railroad tracks near a shelter in the downtown area.

The city provided a week’s notice before police and other city workers began enforcing the order on Wednesday, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Those staying in the encampment had to pack up their belongings and take them with them, but some said they had nowhere else to go.

Officials said the people were trespassing on railroad property and posed an extreme fire danger.

According to the Washoe County Health District, the city had to dismantle the encampments because of health code violations.

The Community Assistance Center is nearby but lacks space to house the people who have been staying in the encampment.

City spokesman Jon Humbert, a city spokesman, estimated there were about 130 people and in the tent encampment.

Officials Rule Deaths of 2 Reno Teens Drug-Related Accidents

RENO — The recent separate deaths of Reno two high school students were drug-related and accidental, authorities said Wednesday.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said Damonte Ranch High School seniors Daniel Davis and Jacob Miles Eckart each died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Davis, 17, also had the drug commonly known as Ecstasy in his system when he was pronounced dead Jan. 29 at Renown Regional Medical Center, the coroner’s office said. .

Eckart, 18, was found dead at home Feb. 3.

The teens may have thought the drugs they were using were prescription pain pills, the medical examiner said in a statement. It noted the synthetic opioid fentanyl may pressed into pills illegally sold as less-potent medications like oxycodone or Percocet.

School officials in February informed families of the school’s 1,800 students of the deaths and offered counseling referrals. At the time, the medical examiner said parents, teachers and other adults should talk with youths about the dangers of narcotic drugs.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Wednesday the talk can be a life-or-death matter.

Ex-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden for President

LAS VEGAS — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Reids in a statement Monday said that Biden is the Democratic candidate with the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in November.

The move came as part of a wave of establishment support flows to the former vice president heading into the Super Tuesday primaries.

The former Nevada senator says Biden’s “strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence.”

“Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion,” he said.

He expressed his respect for several of the other candidates still in the race, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Reid notably held back his endorsement ahead of the Nevada caucuses last month. Sanders won Nevada by a wide margin, but Biden came in second place. Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Reid, who at 80 remains one of the most powerful Democrats in the state, predicted just days before Nevada’s caucus that Sanders’ signature health care policy, “Medicare for All,” could not win support in Congress. Yet he said at that time he thought the fiery Vermont senator could bring Democrats together.

“I have no doubt that if Bernie Sanders is the nominee, the party will unite behind him and beat Trump,” Reid said.

Nevada University in Reno Cancels Some Study Abroad Programs

RENO — The University of Nevada in Reno has joined a number of universities in canceling study abroad programs amid fears over the deadly virus that originated in China.

Two dozen university students in Italy and three students in South Korea are expected to return to the United States and continue their courses online because of the increasing threat of the virus which causes the disease named COVID-19.

Several international programs are being monitored by the University Studies Abroad Consortium, which organizes programs of study in other countries for 200 colleges, officials said.

“Health and safety of students is our number one priority,” consortium President and CEO Alyssa Nota said.

The decision came after the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 warning for Italy and South Korea, meaning all non-essential travel is not recommended.

The study abroad program in Japan scheduled to start later this month is also being monitored and could be canceled for the two students enrolled. The university has already canceled at least one summer program in China.

All other future international study trips are expected to proceed as planned.

There are no reports in lack of interest in study abroad programs, “we aren’t seeing a drop in applications for summer or fall and they continue to come in,” Nota said.