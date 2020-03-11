At the recommendation of Coyote Springs Investments’ legal counsel Emilia Cargill, the Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners will be moving forward to dissolve the consolidated general improvement district between the county and Coyote Springs.

Action was taken by unanimous vote at the commission meeting Feb. 19.

Cargill said she believed it is in the best interest of both parties involved.

She explained, “It [the GID] was put together at a time when the owners of the company at that time believed Coyote Springs would be moving ahead with residential development in Clark County on a rather fast basis, around 2008, and that building would be taking place from the south to the north. Development was also being considered in Lincoln County with solar and commercial.”

The economy in 2008 was still strong, she said, but took a turn the other way and Coyote Springs Investments (CSI) didn’t build anything other than the golf course.

“The course does do well,” she said, “about 26,000 rounds per year, which is a lot of people.” That’s an average of about 71 golfers per day.

As of now Cargill said, CSI is being denied the opportunity to build anything on its property as the state water engineer has put a moratorium on the Clark County part of the property. “We can’t do anything … anything that requires water for residential uses is not going to be approved.”

“Therefore,” Cargill said, “CSI is looking for ways to use our property on the Lincoln County side because Lincoln County is friendlier, easier and more amenable to development than Clark County is. So, we would rather start on the north and move south if we are going to be doing that sort of development.”

CSI has explored the possibility of solar developments in Lincoln County over the past number of years, but none have been finalized and adopted. Cargill said, “The main problem with solar is not being able to use transmission lines to transport the power out.”

She said there is a company at present which has been looking at putting in a manufacturing plant on about 300-500 acres north of the Kane Springs Road.

In order to make the property more appealing to the prospective developer, Cargill said CSI felt it would be best to dissolve the consolidated general improvement district with the county. This would also eliminate about $60,000 per year in GID taxes paid.

She said, “It would also mean that the Lincoln County portion of Coyote Springs could be added back into the county fire district and the fire district general fund would receive their portion of the taxes on the property, about $25,000 a year. With the GID board no longer involved, all future planning and development would now go to the county Planning and Building Department, to Title 15 and through our development agreement.”

Commissioners approved the motion to create a resolution and ordinance to dissolve the GID by the end of 2020 or sometime in Jan. 2021.