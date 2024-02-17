17-year-old’s play ‘Eureka Memories’ to premier in Historic Opera House

Coming to the Eureka Opera House on March 2 at 6 p.m. is the first play by Treyson Hunt, a talented and ambitious 17-year-old from Panaca. He wrote the play “Eureka Memories” for a senior project at his school, the Leadership Academy of Nevada.

Although this is his first play, it isn’t his first time writing. He has some original stories as well as films. Treyson learned about the town when a friend of his moved to Eureka. He began to research it out of curiosity and ultimately produced this original play.

Krystal Babcock – Stock Photo



Follow the main character, Emily, on her journey as she learns just how amazing the town of Eureka is, full of local history, ghosts and even love. The play contains three original songs composed by Treyson and two others based on 19th-century songs.

Though Treyson has only visited Eureka a few times, he says, “I hope to inspire people to appreciate Eureka’s history and support the town’s future.”

The playwright reached out to music teacher Ralph Cuda and asked if he would be interested in directing this play and perhaps include some music students in it. Cuda agreed, and the play has been in the works since the beginning of the school year. Some local band students will be either actors or stagehands for this event.