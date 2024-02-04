What is the best thing about winter? Is it when it’s over? Perhaps it’s the fact that there are no mosquitoes. Another highlight is soups. They not only fill one’s belly but also warm the soul.

If you struggle with wintertime, then this is the perfect opportunity to embrace a little bit of cooking. This Russian cabbage soup recipe can be used as a Crock-Pot or instant pot recipe (just use the slow-cooker function). It’s also perfect for the stovetop. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

1.5 pounds lean ground beef

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

2 medium carrots (shredded or chopped)

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

4 cubes beef or vegetable bouillon

1.5 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 quarts water, divided

1 head cabbage, cored and cut into wedges

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped (add more or less garlic to taste)

Cook the ground beef. Crumble the ground beef into a large pot. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, carrots, onion, sugar, vinegar, bouillon cubes, salt and pepper. Pour in one quart of water and bring to a boil. Stir to break up the beef while heating. Once the soup comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Pour in the remaining water and return to a slow boil. Add the cabbage and garlic. Simmer until the cabbage is tender, about 25 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls and serve!!

The same steps can be used for the Crock-Pot or the slow-cooker option on an instant pot. Enjoy this little bit of winter deliciousness!