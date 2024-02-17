Application deadline for NRCS EQIP and AMA programs March 29

RENO —The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering financial and technical assistance to help agricultural producers apply conservation practices through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Agricultural Management Assistance Program (AMA). Approximately $17 million is available to producers through EQIP and AMA.

Applications for EQIP and AMA must be received by the local field office before 4 p.m. on March 29, 2024. Any applications received after the March 29 deadline will be considered for funding during the next funding cycle. Eligibility for applications will be determined by April 26, 2024, and money will be obligated by June 14, 2024.

EQIP is a voluntary, financial and technical assistance program providing funding to agricultural producers and non-industrial forest managers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits such as improved water and air quality, conservation of ground and surface water, increased soil health and reduced soil erosion and sedimentation, improved or created wildlife habitat, and mitigation against drought and increasing weather volatility. EQIP funding can be used on private and public land. To learn more, download the list of practices and a fact sheet.

AMA program funds help producers use conservation to construct or improve watershed management structures or irrigation structures, install high tunnels, plant trees to form windbreaks or improve water quality. AMA funding can also mitigate financial risk through production or marketing diversification, or the implementation of resource conservation practices including soil erosion control, integrated pest management or the transition to organic farming.

Historically underserved (HU) participants, including limited resource farmers and ranchers, beginning farmers and ranchers, socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, and veteran farmers and ranchers are eligible for advance payments to help offset costs related to purchasing materials or contracting services through EQIP. HU participants may elect to receive an advance of not less than 50 percent of the EQIP conservation practice payment amount. Participants who receive advance payment must expend the funds within 90 days of receiving the advance.

Water management entities who assist private agricultural producers with managing water distribution or conservation systems can also apply for EQIP. These entities are defined as a State, irrigation district, ground water management district, acequia, land grant-merced, or similar entity that has jurisdiction or responsibilities related to water delivery or management to eligible lands.

To learn more about EQIP and AMA, or for general information about NRCS programs, contact your local NRCS office. Office locations can be found by going to https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-by-state/nevada and selecting the Nevada Service Center Map.