BAARX mascot Draco suffers life-threatening illness

No-kill animal shelter raising funds to cover medical costs

Draco, a seven-month-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix and Bristlecone Animal Aid Rescue & Xpress mascot, has been diagnosed with what medical experts think is life-threatening Precursor-Targeted Immune-Mediated Anemia.

“Draco’s veterinary expenses have climbed to more than $5,000. BAARX covered nearly half that amount with monies collected in our recent fundraiser but more is needed and we’re asking for help to cover expenses,” said BAARX President Montie Liebsack.

On February 4, Draco was taken to a local veterinarian because he was extremely lethargic and exhibited white gums. Initially diagnosed with Immune Mediated Hemolytic Anemia, Liebsack was told that a blood transfusion would be required. Three veterinarians and two transfusions later, Draco’s diagnosis was changed to Precurser-Targeted Immune-Mediated Anemia and while he is showing improvement more testing is needed which includes a full abdominal ultrasound and bone marrow biopsy at a cost of $1,500-$3,500 or more. Additional transfusions are also a possibility.

Draco came to BAARX with three siblings, all about seven weeks old and in desperate need of rescue. Immediately adopting Montie and husband Norm, Draco has since greeted and lived with the majority of the foster dogs arriving at their doorstep. He also serves as co-pilot when BAARX transports dogs to no-kill shelters elsewhere in Nevada and the surrounding states.

“BAARX, which has worked tirelessly since its inception to help White Pine County animals in need, now finds itself fighting to save the life of one of its own. We hope that the same amazing community that has shown us so much support in the past will contribute to help save Draco,” Liebsack said.

BAARX has established a Go Fund Me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/draco-baarx-mascot-needs-our-help to help cover Draco’s veterinary expenses. Donations may also be made via Venmo at @BAARX, PayPal at baarx1313@yahoo.com, and BAARX website at www.bristleconeanimalaidrescueandxpress.com. Mail donations to BAARX, 2521 N 21st St W, Ely, NV. 89301. Write Draco in the memo/message area or check so the donation will be directed to Draco’s medical expenses. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact Montie Liebsack at 775-296-0843 or baarx1313@yahoo.com.