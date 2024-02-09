BAARX raffle raises more than $2,000

Bristlecone Animal Aid Rescue & Xpress (BAARX) collected more than $2,000 in its recent fundraiser.

“We thank all of the business owners and private individuals who donated items to or participated in our gift basket raffle,” said BAARX President Montie Liebsack.

BAARX raffled two gift baskets, each valued at more than $600. The drawing was held January 31. Arlene Hendrix and Lori Zamyslicky held the winning tickets.

Donating items to be raffled were Bath Ace Hardware, Bradley’s Bestway Market, Economy Drug, Flower Basket & Espresso Depot, Grooming by Kasee, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, Larry and Patti Bute, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant & Steakhouse, Nevada Northern Railway Museum, Norm and Montie Lyn Liebsack, Party Train Express, Peggie Norton, Radio Shack-The Greek, Sew Krazy, Sportsworld, Steve and Teena Dobrescu, The Sugar Shack, Tami Linnell, Taproot, This & That, Waggin’ Tails Dog Grooming and Wilson-Bates Furniture.

BAARX is a 501c3 no-kill animal rescue organization whose goal is to help animals in need while working toward building an animal shelter in White Pine County. To learn more about BAARX and its programs or to volunteer, contact Montie Lyn Liebsack at 775-296-0843 or baarx1313@yahoo.com.