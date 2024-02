Two Eureka High School wrestlers won state titles during the NIAA 2A State Wrestling Meet in Bullhead City, Arizona on Friday, Feb. 16.

Giovanni Berg won in the 113-pound division while Quinn Filippini took first place in the 157-pound class.

Also among the top finishers was Orlando Class, who took third in the 132-pound division.

Eureka as a team finished eight overall with 62 points.