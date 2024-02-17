BLM specialists share jobs with Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School students

Placing on the table before him an increasing number of toy horses and burros behind a finite number of bite-size candies, Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Ben Noyes Tuesday illustrated for Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School students the impacts of herd overpopulation.

BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Ben Noyes illustrates the impacts of herd overpopulation through the use of sponge-rubber horses and burros and bite-size candy bars.





“Wild horse and burro herds increase every year. The amount of available forage, in this instance Kit Kat bars, does not. Too many animals degrade the range, impairing herd health,” explained Noyes, who afterward distributed the sponge-rubber animals and sweets to the class.

Also presenting were fellow Ely District employees Archaeologist Ethan Kumm and Wildlife Specialist Elizabeth Nohr who brought with them Native American artifacts and paw-shaped rubber stamps and multiple ink pads with which to create animal tracks.

BLM Wildlife Specialist Elizabeth Nohr directs students’ attention to game camera photos of area wildlife

“Native American sites and artifacts are significant to the Tribes. The BLM works with the Tribes to protect those resources. As with anything, education is key to that effort,” Kumm said.

The school’s students enthusiastically participated in the three presentations. “I especially liked the animal feet that we could put on our papers,” exclaimed fifth-grade student Bryce Hill.

“They were pretty excited to learn about the diversity of wildlife in eastern Nevada and they asked a lot of very good questions. I feel that I was successful in sharing what I do,” said Nohr.

Archaeology is more interesting when you can actually see and touch the artifacts, said BLM Archaeologist Ethan Kumm.



The BLM was invited to the K-7 school by Education Manager Tami Hickle. “It’s important that the children are aware of the many opportunities available to them both on and off the Duckwater Reservation. We do not want them to limit themselves,” said Hickle.