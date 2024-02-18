Central Nevada Health District establishes services in Crescent Valley

The Central Nevada Health District was established on July 1, 2023, to help fill a need within the communities.

Offices and/or clinics exist in Hawthorne, Fallon, Lovelock and Eureka. They provide various services, including environmental health, clinical health, public health and communicable disease health and surveillance. Nurses travel from location to location to offer as many services as possible. Recently, the district established by-appointment-only services at the Crescent Valley Clinic at 5043 Tenabo Avenue.

The following services will be offered: reproductive health services, Pap smear/cervical cancer screening, birth control (no IUDs or Nexplanon implants as of yet), emergency contraception (Plan B), urine pregnancy tests and STI screening and treatment. This is for anyone getting a vaccine that is not private purchase. For child and adult immunization services, they only take VFC/317 eligible patients – uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid, American Indian/Alaskan Native only.

Krystal Babcock- Stock Photo

Recently, the Central Nevada Health District established by-appointment-only services at the Crescent Valley Clinic at 5043 Tenabo Avenue.



To schedule an appointment, call (775) 867-8181. Please specify the appointment is for Crescent Valley.

As of March 28, the clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month except July and will be dependent on weather conditions. The schedule will be as follows:

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Due to the potential for weather concerns, no further times have been scheduled.