The Eureka County Commissioners met Jan. 16.

Tracey Mellard asked and was approved for the fees to be waived for a non-denominational church to hold a Bible study at the Crescent Valley Community Center. This will provide the church with a location while it makes preparations for a future building.

Eureka County approved a temporary position for the senior center. This will provide the chosen individual with some temporary, good-paying work. The county was also approved to negotiate a price to purchase a raised water tank that was a part of a bankruptcy case in Nevada. This will help the county roads department with dust control.

The county was approved to acquire quotes for four rooftop heating and A/C units for the administration annex building, as well as an emergency backup generator and a transfer switch for the Eureka Justice Facility. Approval was also granted for a card reader door lock and access control system for the facility.

The Fiscal Year 2024-2025 budget was discussed with several different county departments. Natural resources manager Jake Tibbitts reported some issues that could potentially affect Eureka County: the 2023 certification of expenditure of funds for Title III funds received through the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act, the US Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to adopt a new listing for natural asset companies and travel for Tibbits to attend the National Association of Conservation Districts’ annual meeting in California on February 12 through 14.

Sergeant Brian Shoaf and recently promoted Lieutenant Miles Umina were approved to take a buried body recovery training seminar in Peoria, Arizona. This is a three-day course designed to teach investigators proper techniques for processing buried body scenes and surface skeletons.