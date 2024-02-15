Eureka’s sports teams continue to dominate

The Eureka High School Vandals boys varsity basketball enters the regional tournament this weekend at Spring Creek High School with a perfect 21-0 overall record, including winning all 12 league games in the 1A East.

With the top seed at the tournament, the team received a bye in the quarterfinals and will start their playoff run in the semifinals against Jackpot at 8 p.m. A win over Jackpot qualifies Eureka for the state tournament to be held next weekend in Reno and puts the team in the regional championship game scheduled for Saturday, starting at 4 p.m.

The Lady Vandals varsity basketball are also enjoying a highly successful year. The team is 19-2 overall and 11-1 in league play. Their most recent game on Feb. 9 against McDermitt was a close one, but their persistence paid off with a 61-52 win. As a result, the team also heads to regionals at Spring Creek as the top seed. The girls play Wells on Friday at 6:20 p.m. A win there places Eurkea in the championship game at 2 p.m. and punches their ticket to the state finals.

The wrestling team finished fifth at the 2a Northern Region Wrestling Tournament held at Pershing County High School on Feb. 10.

Quinn Filippini took first place in the 157-pound division. Giovanni Berg (113) and Orlando Casas (132) took second in their divisions. Thomas Schweble (126) finished third. Jack Christiansen (120), Trypp Brown (126) and Liam Sullivan (165) took fourth.

These athletes now head to the state wrestling finals in Bullhead City, Arizona, at the Anderson Auto Group Field House on Feb. 16. The team was sent off the morning of Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. via police escort.

The junior high school basketball championships will be held in Tonopah on Feb. 17. The Eureka boys’ first game is at 10 a.m. The girls’ first game is at 11 a.m.