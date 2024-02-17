Nevada Controller Andy Matthews announces new Nevada Open Finance Portal

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Controller Andy Matthews announced the launch of the new Nevada Open Finance Portal, a website that provides detailed, up-to-date information on state spending.

The website, located at https://checkbook.nv.gov/, features data on the state checkbook, budget, payroll, and pension disbursements, and was created through a collaborative effort between the Controller’s Office and the administration of Governor Joe Lombardo.

“I am simply thrilled to announce this historic step forward for the cause of transparent and accountable government,” Matthews said. “I want to thank Governor Lombardo and his administration for leading on this important issue, as well as our outstanding teams in the Controller’s Office, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, and the CORE.NV project team for their dedication to creating this resource for Nevada’s citizens.”

“The Nevada Open Finance Portal is an unprecedented tool in my administration’s efforts to bring accountability and integrity to state government,” Lombardo said. “Controller Matthews and his team have worked diligently to provide this transparent resource for Nevada taxpayers, and I’m proud of their work to increase understanding of the state budget process.”

Matthews announced the new website at a press conference this afternoon at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas, after which Chief Deputy Controller James Smack provided a tutorial of the website for the press conference’s attendees.

“Nevadans deserve to know how and where their government is spending their hard-earned tax dollars,” Matthews said. “Policymakers can debate in good faith over the proper size and scope of government, but we should all be able to agree on the need for open government. This website will help hold Nevada’s public officials accountable to the people they serve, and I’m honored to have been able to lead on this critical issue.”

The new Nevada Open Finance Portal can be found at: https://checkbook.nv.gov/.

For more information, visit https://controller.nv.gov/.