Re-Riders wanted

The annual Pony Express Re-Ride needs riders. Applications must be submitted before March 1. This year the re-ride will start June 17 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and head west to its final destination in Sacramento, California, on June 27. Solo riders must be 18 or older. Anyone 14-17 years old may ride with parental/guardian consent. Visit https://nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/ for rider requirements and appropriate attire.

Founded by William H. Russell, William B. Waddell and Alexander Majors of the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company, the Pony Express was short-lived, only lasting from April 3, 1860 to Oct 26, 1861. The mail was carried in a mochila much like the ones used in the rerides. The riders reached speeds of up to 10 miles per hour while transporting the mail on the 2,000-mile journey. Riders sometimes covered up to 75 miles per day. Every 10 to 15 miles, riders would change horses, and after 75 to 100 miles, another rider would take their place.

The telegraph was already underway during the 18 months that the Pony Express was operational. By October 1861, it was so quick to relay messages that the horseback mail delivery service was obsolete.

People may help support the National Pony Express Association by purchasing a letter. This letter will make the journey in the mochila on horseback during the re-ride.