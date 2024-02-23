Vandal boys win regionals; both teams head to state

The Eureka High School boys and girls basketball teams competed in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s 1A Eastern League Regional Basketball Tournament, held at Spring Creek.

The boys won the tournament, while the girls were the runners-up. Both teams will advance to the 1A Eastern League State Championship Tournament in Reno beginning on Feb. 22.

The Eureka Vandals boys basketball team had their first game of the regional tournament on Feb. 16, playing against Jackpot High School. Eureka won by a close 40-35.

The following day the boys played against Owyhee High School in the finals. The Vandals won by a comfortable 59-43 to take the regional trophy.

At state, the boys won their first game easily against Round Mountain in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 22, 71-31, at McQueen High School. The Vandals play Pyramid Lake Friday at 12:40 p.m. at Virginia Street Gym (VSG) in Reno. The winner moves on to the state championship game on Saturday at noon at VSG.

The Eureka girls played their first regional tournament game against Wells High School on Feb. 16 in the semifinal round. They won 51-36.

The Lady Vandals played against McDermitt High School Feb. 17. Eureka held the score close to the very end, but McDermitt won by a very close two points, 41-39.

As the runners-up, the Eureka girls advanced to the state tournament. They also played Round Mountain on Feb. 22 and won similarly, 71-32. The Lady Vandals take on Pyramid Lake on Friday at 2:20 p.m. at VSG. The winner moves on to the state championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same venue.