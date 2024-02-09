Vandals continue to conquer

The Eureka Vandals boys varsity basketball team is turning up the heat.

They had a game on Jan. 31, going head to head with the Jackpot Jaguars and taking the win, 58-24. The Vandals next tamed the Wells Leopards Feb. 2, 63-15, followed by another win against Jackpot on Feb. 3, 67-39.

They completed a trifecta of victories with a win against the Lund Mustangs, 78-36. During that game, Mason Johnson reached the 1,000-point mark in his school basketball career.

The Lady Vandals are working hard too. They played Jackpot Jan. 31 and emerged victorious, 54-2, then left the Wells Leopards to lick their wounds with a 57-27 win on Feb. 2. The day after that, they played the Jaguars again and took the win, 52-9.

These victories were followed by a 60-20 win on Feb. 6 against the Lund Mustangs. Megan Johnson reached 1,000 points in her basketball career during this game.

In wrestling, regionals will be held at Pershing County High School on Saturday, Feb. 10.

2/9 Basketball against McDermitt @ Home Girls Varsity at 4:00 p.m. and Boys Varsity at 5:30 p.m.

2/10 Junior High Basketball @ Ely on Saturday. First game begins at 8:00 a.m.

2/5-10 Winter Spirit Week

2/10 Wrestling Regionals @ Pershing County HS

2/15-17 Basketball Regionals @ Spring Creek HS

2/15/17 State Wrestling @ Bullhead City-Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse

2/22-24 State Basketball @ Reno-@McQueen, North Valley, Virginia Street Gym