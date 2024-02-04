The Eureka Vandals varsity boys basketball team showed off their skills as they defeated the McDermit Bulldogs 63-28 on Jan. 19.

The girls team also fought hard, but the Bulldogs still emerged victorious, 50-45.

On Jan. 25, both teams played and defeated Carlin. The boys’ and girls’ scores were 53-27 and 52-6 respectively.

Both teams continued their winning streak when the boys took Owyhee, 64-25, and the girls won, 58-27, on Jan. 27.

Upcoming games for varsity and junior varsity include:

2/2 Basketball home game vs. Wells – Girls JV, 3 p.m.; Boys JV, 4:30; Girls Varsity 6 p.m.; Boys Varsity, 7:30

2/3 Basketball home game vs Jackpot – Boys JV, 12:00; GV, 2:30

2/6 Basketball home game vs Lund – Girls JV, 2:30; Boys JV, 4 p.m.; Girls JV, 5:30; Boys Varsity, 7 p.m.

2/9 Basketball home game vs McDermit – Girls JV, 6 p.m.; Boys Varsity, 7:30