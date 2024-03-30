BAARX transport program helps unwanted pets find new homes

Montie Liebsack, president of Bristlecone Animal Aid Rescue & Express, and husband Norm in mid-March drove unwanted Piper to Reno for pick up by a Pet Network Humane Society representative. Three days later, Piper found her forever home.

Based in Incline Village, Pet Network is a no-kill animal rescue shelter that serves as a destination for many rural Nevada animals in need, said Transfer Coordinator Christina Mackey. “Approximately 80-percent of the animals we receive come from Nevada. We take in a lot of dogs and cats from the Ely area. Our average stay before adoption is approximately 13 to 14 days,” Mackey said.

Liebsack said that BAARX takes most, if not all of White Pine and Lincoln counties adoptable, but relinquished animals to Pet Network and other no-kill shelters through its transport program.

Piper explores the back seat of Montie and Norm Liebsack’s pickup truck. All cats and small dogs are transported in the vehicle’s cabin. BAARX prefers to transport all animals inside the cabin, though medium to large-size dogs are sometimes transported in the truck bed tucked inside a travel crate lined with blankets.



“We’ve transported both privately-owned animals and those in the City of Ely’s animal control facility to no-kill shelters in western and southern Nevada, as well as Arizona, California, Idaho, Utah and even North Dakota. We’ve also participated in a few cross-country transports, driving a particular ‘leg’ of an animal’s transport journey in support of other organizations,” said Liebsack. “How often we transport depends on the number of animals in need and availability of space in the no-kill shelters that we transport to.”

Mackey said Piper’s previous owners had turned the Australian Shepherd-Blue Healer-Corgi mix over to Ely Animal Control because she was killing chickens. “We communicated that to the adopter. We’ll follow up to ensure that all is working as it should. Our focus is to keep adopted animals in the home, though we will take the animal back if for any reason the adopter can’t keep it,” said Mackey.

Liebsack said transportation to other no-kill shelters is one of seven BAARX programs. “We also help to foster and adopt or rehome animals, as well as arrange veterinary care for injured or sick animals brought to Ely Animal Control. We assist with lost or found animals, provide pet food for those in temporary need, and notify pet owners of upcoming fireworks displays,” she said.

To learn more about BAARX programs or volunteer, contact Liebsack at 775-296-0843 or baarx1313@yahoo.com.