Eureka Commissioners Meetings

Eureka’s Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the commission chambers at the Eureka County Courthouse.

The board is a governing body of Eureka County. Members are elected by the citizens and serve a four-year term. The chairman is selected by the board members. The board receives advice from a number of advisory and citizen commissions.

Working in conjunction with other elected officials, the board seeks to represent the interests of the residents of the county. It oversees the development and implementation of financial, administrative and other policies.

Some topics on the agenda for the most recent meeting on March 5 were proposed meeting rules and guidelines, a Perdiz Sport Shooting cost breakdown for range improvements and shooting events, the treasurer’s report for January, the US Fish & Wildlife Service draft Environmental Assessment on Depredation Permits for common raven removal and the Nevada Division of Water Resources’ Fiscal Year 2025 groundwater assessments.

Every agenda is attached to the Meetings Calendar on the Eureka County website.

Meeting minutes are posted a few days after each meeting in the form of an MP3 and can be found at https://www.eurekacountynv.gov/departments/commissioners/commission-meeting-minutes/. The minutes for the Feb. 20 meeting are currently posted.

The Eureka Sentinel is seeking a part-time journalist to provide articles and photography covering events and topics within Eureka County.

In particular, the Sentinel needs someone who will attend and accurately report on county commission and other public meetings.

Those interested, please email Ben Rowley at contact@eurekasentinel.com.