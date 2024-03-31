Eureka High School Band receives high marks at festival

The Eureka High School Band received superior ratings in all seven categories at the Northeastern Nevada Instrumental Band Festival in Elko on March 13.

There are currently eight students in the high school band and 14 students in the junior band. The high school band features a clarinet, an alto saxophone, three trumpets, a trombone, a tenor saxophone and a baritone saxophone. They received superior marks in all seven categories evaluated, including tone, quality, intonation, rhythm, balance, technique, interpretation and performance.

Courtesy Photo

Teacher Ralph Cuda with the junior and high school band at the Northeastern Nevada Instrumental Band Festival.



Ralph Cuda is in his 27th year of teaching and has been teaching in Eureka for 16 years. He currently teaches music to preschool through 12th grade and teaches reading to seventh and eighth grade. He is also an advisor for the class of 2024. He received a bachelor’s degree in music performance and education from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in English literacy from Walden University. Cuda is also the quartermaster for the local Veterans of Foreign War, and a member of the Eureka Lions Club.

Of his students, Cuda said, “I am very proud of the hard work they put into preparing for the festival.”