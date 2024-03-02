Eureka High School boys basketball team wins state championship 

The Eureka High School boys basketball team is this year’s 1A state champs as they completed their undefeated season in convincing fashion last weekend in Reno.

Meanwhile, the girls had a good showing but their season concluded in the semifinal round.

The 2024 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A State Basketball Playoffs comprised the top two teams from the 1A Southern League, Western, Eastern, and Central Leagues.

Cheyenne Morigeau – Courtesy Photo

The Eureka High School boys basketball team are this year’s 2023-24 1A State Champions.



The boys started the tournament in a game against the Round Mountain Knights Feb. 22. Eureka defeated the Knights 71-31, moving them on to a semifinal game against Pyramid Lake. The Vandals easily won that game as well, 70-43. This meant they were up against Smith Valley for the state championship title.

The two teams went back and forth during the first quarter and were tied, 18-18. All through the second quarter, Smith Valley had the lead, ending the first half 33-25. But the Vandals evened the score to 35-35 during the third quarter. Then the team blew the game open in the fourth quarter to win, 58-41.

During the season, the boys team didn’t lose a single game, ending their season with a 26-0 record.

The girls started their state championship tournament on Feb. 22 against Round Mountain. They won the quarterfinal game, 71-49. Up next was the semifinal game against Pyramid Lake, which the girls lost, 59-25, ending their season. Pyramid Lake went on to defeat McDermitt in the finals, 73-35.