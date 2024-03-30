Eureka hosts Community Needs Assessment Survey

Eureka County is asking residents of Eureka County, Crescent Valley, Beowawe and Pine Valley who are over the age of 18 to take part in a survey to determine community needs. 

Eureka County is asking residents to “work together to protect and enhance our way of life.” The two-part survey takes roughly 12 minutes and can be taken in English or Spanish. The survey covers public assisted services, affordability, community resources and more. The survey deadline has been extended to May 1. The county states, “Your participation is crucial in shaping our future.” 

Both surveys can be found on the following websites: 

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HJL7F27

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HQR3FYZ 

