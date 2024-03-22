Eureka Sports Update

The Eureka High School varsity baseball team recently traveled to Alamo to play Pahranagat High School. The boys lost the non-conference games, 19-3 and 18-3

Next they will play against Smith Valley High School in an away game on March 22 and host Wells on March 29.

Both boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Dayton High School to participate in the Dust Devil Invite on March 15. The boys placed ninth overall and the girls placed fifth.

In the men’s varsity 800-meter race Joseph Minoletti placed second with a run time of 2:21.09. A few seconds later, Russel Rowley came in third at 2:29.43

In the men’s varsity 1600-meter race, Minoletti placed second at 5:23.98.

The two girls from the varsity team placed in the top five in six separate categories.

In the women’s varsity 100-meter race Victoria Hage placed fourth at 14.16 seconds. She then placed first in the 200-meter race at 28.25 seconds. In the long jump she placed third with a distance of 14 feet, 8.5 inches. In the triple jump, she placed second with 28-6.

Brooke Watts took home fifth place in the 100-meter 33-inch hurdles at 19.65 seconds. Watts then placed fourth in the high jump at 4-6.

The teams travel next to Churchill County High School to race in the 49th Annual Fallon Elk Invitational. The first event begins at 9 a.m. on March 23.