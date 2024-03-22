Individual found deceased to conclude search and rescue operation

The body of Carlos “Carl” Bonner was located on March 18 after a three-day search and rescue mission. Bonner was last seen on March 14 on JD Ranch Road near Eureka and last spoke to family members that same day as he was coming home from work at the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine.

Alongside the ECSO, the Nevada Civil Air Patrol and Nevada State Police Investigations Division all participated in the search for Bonner. They implemented aircraft, drones and side by sides for vehicle and ground searches.

Sadly, after three days of searching the JD Ranch area, Bonner was found deceased. Personnel from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial coroner’s investigation and will send Bonner’s body to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsy. The official cause and manner of death is still pending.

The ECSO would like to extend their deepest condolences to Carl Bonner’s family and thank everyone who worked tirelessly on the search.