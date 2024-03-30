Mt. Wheeler Power accepting student applications for leadership conference 

Mt. Wheeler Power is now accepting applications from high school juniors for the annual Michael F. Peterson Youth Leadership Conference to be held July 8-12 at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

The youth leadership program was named after Michael F. Peterson in 2016 after his many contributions to the program. Peterson was raised in Roosevelt, Utah, and worked as a lineman for Moon Lake Electric Association. He served as a statewide manager for the Utah Rural Electric Association. As a manager, he served on many boards and organized and directed the youth leadership conference each summer. He urges students to, “Try a little harder, look beyond yourself, and give to those that need your help.”

This weeklong event has activities that improve life skills and create leadership qualities. Activities at this conference include dancing, swimming, a ropes course and a talent show. Throughout the conference, there will be performance-based incentives. These include the chance to return next year as a camp director, scholarships and an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. The camp will provide meals and T-shirts for each camper.

The application is open to high school juniors within the service area, including parts of Eureka County, White Pine County, Currie and Currant. For the map or for questions regarding qualifications, contact Mt. Wheeler Power. The submission deadline, originally March 25, has been extended until all spots are filled. To see rules and requirements, visit https://www.mwpower.net/sites/default/files/YLC%20CAMP%20APPLICATION%20_0.pdf. For questions, call (775) 289-8981 ext 105. Applications can be emailed to Christina Sawyer at christinas@mwpower.org. All selected applicants will be notified via email on May 2.