Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan offering mammography screenings in Ely & Eureka 

CARSON CITY – Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) continually crisscross the state and stop in communities of all sizes. It’s headed soon to both Ely and Eureka.

Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 who have a screening referral from a provider. Stop details:

Date Hours Location

Tuesday, March 26 Wednesday, March 27

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m.

Near the Duckpond

Clark Street

Ely

Eureka County Medical Center 250 South Main Street

Most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted. NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The cost of screening may be covered thanks to our generous donors.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.