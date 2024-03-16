Nevada schools can enter to win a $100,000 fitness center

CARSON CITY – Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity and fighting mental illness, Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting Nevada for its 2024 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 29. Visit www.natgovfit.org/apply-now, then click on your state seal to download the short application.

“It’s a great honor that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has chosen Nevada for its DON’T QUIT! campaign,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “This campaign will help strengthen the physical well-being, mental health, and academic outcomes of our children and students.”

“Students that are physically active have been proven to excel in academics, boost cognitive skills, and develop lifelong healthy habits.” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The DON’T QUIT! Campaign will provide the selected schools with the tools and resources they need for their overall well-being.”

By the end of the year, NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to all 50 states. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“We’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 46 states plus Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our DON’T QUIT! family including Nevada,” stated Steinfeld. “I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact our fitness centers have on students and communities. When you provide schools the tools, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place. Not only are we seeing increased academic scores but we are also seeing confidence and self-esteem skyrocket.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.